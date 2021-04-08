Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 267 ($3.49). The company had a trading volume of 91,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.73. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 137.50 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.75 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £284.41 million and a P/E ratio of 51.35.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.