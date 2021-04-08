Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 267 ($3.49). The company had a trading volume of 91,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.73. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 137.50 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.75 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £284.41 million and a P/E ratio of 51.35.
About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.