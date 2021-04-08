Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Woodstock Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $15.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,265.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,187.60 and a 1-year high of $2,255.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,078.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,819.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.