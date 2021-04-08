Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.11.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,261.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,775. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,187.60 and a twelve month high of $2,255.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,078.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,819.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.