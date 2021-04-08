Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $13.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,252.76. 25,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,505. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,182.33 and a 12-month high of $2,244.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,066.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,812.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.