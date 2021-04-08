Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,248.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,066.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,812.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,244.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.