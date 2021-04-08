Alphacat (ACAT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.75 Million

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $342,493.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00263953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.00 or 0.00790700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.92 or 1.01450656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.00688017 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

