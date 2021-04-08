Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.87

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.87 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 41.95 ($0.55). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 205,745 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £28.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.87.

In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,145.54). Insiders acquired a total of 139,000 shares of company stock worth $4,495,000 in the last three months.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

