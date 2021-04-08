Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

