Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,080 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Altria Group worth $119,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 142.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

