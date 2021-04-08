Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading 2.8% Higher

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.97). 39,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 52,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The company has a current ratio of 26.80, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25.

In related news, insider Matthew Grainger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,140.06). Also, insider Martin Keylock purchased 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,853.36 ($7,647.45).

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

