Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACH. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.72.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.