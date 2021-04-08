Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACH. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.