Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Trading 7.6% Higher

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
Several research firms recently commented on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38 and a beta of 1.72.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.