ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALXO stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

