ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 247,393 shares.The stock last traded at $69.18 and had previously closed at $74.61.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,390,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,287,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,322,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

