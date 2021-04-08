Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $24.61 on Thursday, reaching $3,304.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,911. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,011.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,173.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

