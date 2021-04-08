Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $26.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,305.46. 75,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,911. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,011.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,173.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

