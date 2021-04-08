Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3,700.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,279.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,011.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,112.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,173.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.