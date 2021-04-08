AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 89.69% from the stock’s current price.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

AMC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 448,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,334,250. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $606,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,473,324 shares of company stock valued at $536,584,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 291,167 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

