AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0609 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and $401,055.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00262356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00787476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.63 or 0.99669346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00708225 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

