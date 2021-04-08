Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

AEE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

