American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/2/2021 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/30/2021 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – American Axle & Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Axle’s efforts of diversifying its business, products and customer base are generating impressive results. The firm is set to make considerable progress across the electric drive space. Collaborations with Inovance and REE Automotive bode well for American Axle’s prospects and are set to fuel electrification revenues. American Axle’s upbeat revenue guidance for 2021 sparks optimism on its future prospects. However, new Covid-19 strains prolonging the second wave of infections may cast a pall over the firm. Further, soaring manufacturing and operating costs may hurt American Axle’s profit margin. Also, adverse foreign currency translations may impact the company’s earnings. Stretched balance sheet of the firm also plays a spoilsport. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/24/2021 – American Axle & Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – American Axle & Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – American Axle & Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,787,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $12,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

