American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,523 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of American International Group worth $129,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG opened at $47.08 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

