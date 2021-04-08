American Research & Management Co. Acquires 1,963 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.40. 23,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,419. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $103.39 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.49.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

