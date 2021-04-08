American Research & Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 97.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.15. 9,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,523. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

