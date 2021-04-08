American Research & Management Co. Has $11.12 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.02. 52,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $126.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

