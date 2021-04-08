American Research & Management Co. Has $11.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13,540.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.33. 23,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.