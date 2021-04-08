American Research & Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $87.63. 24,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

