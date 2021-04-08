American Research & Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.42. 22,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.27 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

