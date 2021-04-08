American Research & Management Co. Sells 2,324 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

JNJ traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $163.37. 100,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $430.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

