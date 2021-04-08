American Research & Management Co. Sells 3,562 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.