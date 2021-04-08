American Research & Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 571,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $236.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

