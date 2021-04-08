American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of American States Water worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AWR opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

