American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 3.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of American Tower worth $171,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $243.60. 15,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,672. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.80. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

