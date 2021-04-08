Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Americold Realty Trust worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 6,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

