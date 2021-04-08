AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $10.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.45. 27,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

