Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.83

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.83 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.25). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £241.31 million and a PE ratio of -47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.83.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

