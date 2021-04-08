Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,061,223. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

