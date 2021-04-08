Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.95

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.95 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.18). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 9,348 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.95. The company has a market capitalization of £127.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

