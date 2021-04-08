AmonD (AMON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 65.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $1.15 million and $2.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00264524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.99 or 0.00787917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,809.19 or 0.99237984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00708023 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,048,804 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

