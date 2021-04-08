AmonD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $2.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 59.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00263168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.77 or 0.00773271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,311.61 or 1.01002903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00687394 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,048,804 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

