Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $841.46 million, a PE ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $41,411,988.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

