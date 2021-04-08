Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Hits $210.38 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $210.38 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 331,920,247 coins and its circulating supply is 215,182,325 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

