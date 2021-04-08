Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 341,974 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,974 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Citigroup worth $279,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

C opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

