Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 188,595 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Norfolk Southern worth $230,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $147.37 and a 12 month high of $276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

