Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 147,677 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $295,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after buying an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after buying an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX opened at $244.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.