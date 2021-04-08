Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 328,188 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328,188 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of CME Group worth $366,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $204.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.