Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,653,654 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.50% of Elanco Animal Health worth $361,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

NYSE ELAN opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

