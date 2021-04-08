Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Cummins worth $301,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $258.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.42 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

