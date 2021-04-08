Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 276.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Ulta Beauty worth $231,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,148 shares of company stock worth $151,602,430 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $316.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.54 and its 200 day moving average is $278.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

