Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of The TJX Companies worth $539,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 25.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

